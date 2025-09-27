Dowry Dilemma: Udupi Case Highlights Rising Violence Against Women
The Udupi Women's Police filed a case against seven people for dowry harassment and assault, based on a complaint by Shree Raksha. She alleged her husband, Deepak Raj, and his relatives abused her. The FIR states she faced threats and harassment since February 2023. Police investigations are underway.
In a disturbing case shedding light on domestic violence, the Udupi Women's Police have lodged a case against seven individuals accused of dowry harassment and assault. The incident adds to concerns about rising violence against women.
Complainant Shree Raksha claimed that verbal abuse by her husband, Deepak Raj, and his family began shortly after their marriage. Since February, Raksha alleged continuous mental and physical harassment. The family allegedly moved her to a Ponnada flat, where she faced pressure for dowry.
A senior officer confirmed the registration of an FIR, with investigations in full swing. While no arrests have been made, the police have pledged stringent action if allegations are proven. The accused parties remain silent on the charges.
