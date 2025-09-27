Left Menu

Dowry Dilemma: Udupi Case Highlights Rising Violence Against Women

The Udupi Women's Police filed a case against seven people for dowry harassment and assault, based on a complaint by Shree Raksha. She alleged her husband, Deepak Raj, and his relatives abused her. The FIR states she faced threats and harassment since February 2023. Police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:03 IST
Dowry Dilemma: Udupi Case Highlights Rising Violence Against Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case shedding light on domestic violence, the Udupi Women's Police have lodged a case against seven individuals accused of dowry harassment and assault. The incident adds to concerns about rising violence against women.

Complainant Shree Raksha claimed that verbal abuse by her husband, Deepak Raj, and his family began shortly after their marriage. Since February, Raksha alleged continuous mental and physical harassment. The family allegedly moved her to a Ponnada flat, where she faced pressure for dowry.

A senior officer confirmed the registration of an FIR, with investigations in full swing. While no arrests have been made, the police have pledged stringent action if allegations are proven. The accused parties remain silent on the charges.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

 India
2
Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
4
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025