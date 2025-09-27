Left Menu

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair reaffirmed his stance supporting the LDF government’s approach to the Sabarimala issue, despite protests and accusations from the Nair community. Nair's comments have sparked discussions among political parties, with CPI(M) and Congress staking contrasting positions on communalism and appeasement policies.

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair has reiterated his stance on the contentious Sabarimala issue. Unfazed by protests and accusations of betrayal by his community, he stated his clear, non-political stance in support of the LDF government, which assured the protection of traditional rituals.

Posters depicting Nair as a traitor have emerged, likening him to a character from the popular Telugu film 'Baahubali'. Responding to the uproar, Nair expressed indifference to the negative publicity, confident in his position. Meanwhile, political parties have reacted, highlighting differing approaches to communalism.

The CPI(M) government has been accused of favoring 'majority communalism', contrasting with previous support for minority interests. Congress's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, refuted claims of attempting to sway the NSS, critiquing CPI(M)'s policy changes. The Congress maintains its secular stance against communalism.

