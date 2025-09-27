Dalit Students Denied Common Path Access Sparks Controversy

A controversy erupted in Kollangarai village as a video showing Dalit students being denied access to a common path by a woman and her family went viral, leading to an official police registration of the case.

The video, which drew widespread attention on social media, depicts students in school uniforms being blocked by an elderly woman wielding a stick, instructing them not to use the path. This path, referred to as 'vandi pathai', serves as an essential route for villagers.

Thanjavur Taluk police confirmed an FIR has been filed, though arrests have yet to be made. Locals allege that being denied access forces them to take a significantly longer route around a waterbody to reach their destinations.

