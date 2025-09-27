Left Menu

Dalit Students Denied Common Path Access Sparks Controversy

A case has been registered against a woman and her family after a viral video showed them blocking Dalit students from using a common path in Kollangarai village, Thanjavur. The path, known as 'vandi pathai', is a critical route that villagers claim they are being denied access to by the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy erupted in Kollangarai village as a video showing Dalit students being denied access to a common path by a woman and her family went viral, leading to an official police registration of the case.

The video, which drew widespread attention on social media, depicts students in school uniforms being blocked by an elderly woman wielding a stick, instructing them not to use the path. This path, referred to as 'vandi pathai', serves as an essential route for villagers.

Thanjavur Taluk police confirmed an FIR has been filed, though arrests have yet to be made. Locals allege that being denied access forces them to take a significantly longer route around a waterbody to reach their destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

