Unrest Unfolds: 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Violence

The 'I Love Muhammad' campaign has led to violent protests in Barabanki, Mau, and Bareilly, sparking overnight police raids and community tension. Events escalated with the vandalism of Dhanni's house in Barabanki, captured on CCTV.

In Mau, unauthorized processions met police action after Friday prayers. Authorities made arrests in Varanasi for similar demonstrations. Police investigating with a tightened grip on social media.

Bareilly remains under heightened security as investigations reveal a pre-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous riot. Regional politicians are under scrutiny as the situation remains tense but controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)