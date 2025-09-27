Unrest Unfolds: 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Sparks Violence
Violence erupted in Barabanki and Mau due to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Police took action with arrests, house raids, and social media monitoring. Disturbances, initially in Bareilly, spread, leading to community tensions. Security forces deployed to maintain order, and investigations point to a pre-planned conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
The 'I Love Muhammad' campaign has led to violent protests in Barabanki, Mau, and Bareilly, sparking overnight police raids and community tension. Events escalated with the vandalism of Dhanni's house in Barabanki, captured on CCTV.
In Mau, unauthorized processions met police action after Friday prayers. Authorities made arrests in Varanasi for similar demonstrations. Police investigating with a tightened grip on social media.
Bareilly remains under heightened security as investigations reveal a pre-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous riot. Regional politicians are under scrutiny as the situation remains tense but controlled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
