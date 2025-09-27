International Cybercrime Syndicate Busted in Gujarat: A Major Crackdown

The Gujarat police have successfully dismantled a major international cybercrime syndicate that duped citizens out of Rs 804 crore. Ten individuals were arrested in Surat, State Minister for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced on Saturday.

Minister Sanghavi promptly returned Rs 5.51 crore to a handful of victims who were collectively conned by the gang. Operating from Dubai, Vietnam, and Cambodia, the syndicate targeted citizens across India, conducting 1,549 separate crimes.

The police operation has led to the seizure of 65 mobile phones, 447 debit cards, 529 bank accounts, 686 SIM cards, and 16 POS machines. Citizens are urged to adopt a 'cyber security shield' and report cyber fraud within the crucial first hour.