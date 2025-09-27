Left Menu

International Cybercrime Syndicate Busted in Gujarat: A Major Crackdown

The Gujarat police have dismantled an international cybercrime syndicate responsible for defrauding citizens of Rs 804 crore. Ten arrests were made in Surat. Minister Harsh Sanghavi returned Rs 5.51 crore to victims. The syndicate operated from Dubai, Vietnam, and Cambodia and involved 1,549 crimes across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:47 IST
International Cybercrime Syndicate Busted in Gujarat: A Major Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat police have successfully dismantled a major international cybercrime syndicate that duped citizens out of Rs 804 crore. Ten individuals were arrested in Surat, State Minister for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced on Saturday.

Minister Sanghavi promptly returned Rs 5.51 crore to a handful of victims who were collectively conned by the gang. Operating from Dubai, Vietnam, and Cambodia, the syndicate targeted citizens across India, conducting 1,549 separate crimes.

The police operation has led to the seizure of 65 mobile phones, 447 debit cards, 529 bank accounts, 686 SIM cards, and 16 POS machines. Citizens are urged to adopt a 'cyber security shield' and report cyber fraud within the crucial first hour.

TRENDING

1
Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

Germany on High Alert: Tackling the Rising Drone Threat

 Global
2
CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

 India
3
Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

Court Grants Bail to BMW Accident Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

 India
4
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025