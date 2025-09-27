Left Menu

BRICS Nations Unite Against Trade Barriers and Terrorism

The BRICS nations voiced concerns over rising trade barriers and terrorism during their annual meeting. Held alongside the UN General Assembly, the ministers warned against unilateral tariffs that risk marginalizing the Global South. They emphasized the need for multilateral cooperation to ensure global trade stability and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:59 IST
The BRICS nations have raised alarms regarding the escalating trend of trade-restrictive measures, emphasizing that such actions marginalize Global South countries. During their annual meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the BRICS Foreign Ministers highlighted the global implications of rising tariffs and protectionist policies.

Chaired by India, the meeting resulted in a joint communiqué expressing serious concerns over unilateral trade measures that breach WTO rules and endanger the global economic framework. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity for BRICS to uphold the multilateral trading system amidst growing protectionism and trade barriers.

The communiqué also condemned terrorism, particularly in light of recent attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the BRICS commitment to combating terrorism while urging compliance with international law. The meeting comes at a time when the US has imposed hefty tariffs on multiple countries, affecting global trade dynamics.

