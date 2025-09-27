Left Menu

Crime Drama: Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened by Gangster Impersonator

Dilip Choudhary, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma by using gangster names to demand Rs 1 crore. He claimed association with gangsters and sent video threats. Mumbai crime branch tracked him and arrested him, leading to his remand in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of West Bengal, identified as Dilip Choudhary, has been apprehended for allegedly making threats against renowned comedian Kapil Sharma. The threats involved leveraging the names of known gangsters, Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, to demand Rs 1 crore from Sharma.

The alleged perpetrator contacted the comedian's personal assistant on September 22 and 23, insisting he had connections with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with Godara and Brar. He further reinforced his demands with video messages directed at Sharma's team.

Acting swiftly, Mumbai crime branch officers traced Choudhary's location and arrested him in West Bengal. Following his capture, the suspect was presented in court and remanded to police custody until September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

