Top Military Officials Discuss Security in Violence-Hit Leh
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command, met with Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to discuss Leh's security situation. The discussion centered on challenges in the region, emphasizing the importance of coordination between the civil administration and armed forces for peace and stability.
Strategic discussions took place in Ladakh as Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Command's chief, met with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta regarding the tumultuous situation in Leh. Key military figures highlighted the need for cohesive efforts to ensure security and tranquility in the region.
The meeting underscored the importance of close collaboration between the civil administration and military forces, with a focus on robust preparedness and synchrony to handle potential crises. The Lt Governor commended the army's vigilant role in border protection and civilian safety.
Prominent attendees included General Officer Commanding of 14 Corps, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, and other senior military officials, emphasizing the concerted effort in fortifying regional security against emerging challenges.
