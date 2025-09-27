Left Menu

Civil Society Challenges Police Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

A civil society group has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, expressing concerns over police actions related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. They allege unlawful detentions and harassment of families, urging a fair investigation. Protests related to the campaign have led to violence in Bareilly, and subsequent arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A civil society group has raised concerns with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about police actions linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. The group alleges that individuals were arbitrarily detained for displaying posters and families faced harassment.

This comes after eight arrests, including that of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, following a protest that escalated into violence after Friday prayers in Bareilly. The Citizens for Fraternity group, comprising eminent personalities, criticized the police for reportedly exceeding their lawful limits.

The group emphasized that the religious expression does not incite violence, advocating for transparency and legal protections for all detained. Allegations of intimidation against family members were reported, and officials urged interventions to restore trust and ensure due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

