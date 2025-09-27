Left Menu

Mission Reconnect 2.0: Retrieving Phones, Reconnecting Lives

Delhi Police Metro unit launched 'Mission Reconnect 2.0' to retrieve stolen or lost phones. Since June, over 350 devices worth over Rs 50 lakh have been returned. Specialized teams use technical and field operations to tackle mobile thefts, a major crime in the Delhi Metro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:02 IST
The Delhi Metro Police have initiated 'Mission Reconnect 2.0,' aimed at returning lost or stolen phones to their owners. Since its inception in June, the initiative has successfully recovered over 350 mobile phones, with a total value exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

In a launch event at the Metro Police office in Kashmiri Gate, 80 phones were returned to their owners in the presence of senior police officers. Mobile thefts, which make up 87% of crime in the Delhi Metro, are often linked to cross-border networks, highlighting the need for this operation.

Under the supervision of Commissioner Satish Golcha and Special Commissioner Robin Hibu, five dedicated teams have been set up. These include a technical unit for tracking devices, field units for pursuing offenders, and nodal officers for state coordination. The teams have already visited over 15 states to recover phones and bring them back to their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

