Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge
The Telangana High Court will hear petitions challenging the state's decision to provide a 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. Petitioners argue that this exceeds the legal 50% cap on reservations. The court will consider the petitions on merit, even if election notifications are issued.
The Telangana High Court has scheduled a hearing on October 8 to address petitions contesting the state government's order that grants a 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.
Petitioners assert that such reservations would breach the Supreme Court's established cap of 50%, and are calling for the order, issued on September 26, to be annulled.
The court emphasized that proceeding with local body election notifications does not preclude hearing the petitions, which were filed prior to any such notifications.
