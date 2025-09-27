Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge

The Telangana High Court has scheduled a hearing on October 8 to address petitions contesting the state government's order that grants a 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

Petitioners assert that such reservations would breach the Supreme Court's established cap of 50%, and are calling for the order, issued on September 26, to be annulled.

The court emphasized that proceeding with local body election notifications does not preclude hearing the petitions, which were filed prior to any such notifications.

