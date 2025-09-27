Left Menu

Land Grabbing Scandal: Former Officials Charged

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against 12 individuals, including four former revenue officials, for allegedly conspiring to illegally acquire nearly three acres of Auqaf Islamia land. The case, originating from 2013, involved charges of cheating, forgery, and fraud.

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has formally charged 12 people, including four ex-revenue officers, over a land grabbing scandal concerning Auqaf Islamia's property.

Senior Superintendent Benam Tosh confirmed the charge sheet filing for the case, initially registered in 2013, which includes various infringements under the Ranbir Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The special anti-corruption court in Jammu is set to handle the judicial proceedings against the accused, as solid evidence supports the allegations of conspiracy, deception, and fraudulent appropriation of land.

