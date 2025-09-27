Lavrov Warns NATO and EU of Firm Retaliation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a stern warning to NATO and the EU, asserting that any aggression would be met with a strong response. He criticized accusations against Russia about planned attacks, which President Putin has repeatedly refuted during the UN General Assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:56 IST
In a bold statement at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed NATO and the European Union with a warning of fierce retaliation to any perceived aggression against Russia.
Lavrov condemned allegations suggesting that Russia is planning an attack on NATO and EU countries. He emphasized that such provocations have been consistently dismissed by President Vladimir Putin.
The declaration underlines rising tensions and reiterates Russia's stance against perceived adversarial actions, showcasing the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- NATO
- European Union
- Russia
- aggression
- Putin
- United Nations
- warning
- geopolitics
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian foreign minister at UN: Any aggression against our country will be met with a 'decisive response,' reports AP.
Putin and Modi Discuss Deepening Russian-Indian Partnership
India Dismisses NATO Claim on Modi-Putin Dialogue Over U.S. Tariffs
Lukashenko Hints at Putin's Peace Proposal for Ukraine
India Refutes NATO Chief's Claims on Modi-Putin Call