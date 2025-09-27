Left Menu

Lavrov Warns NATO and EU of Firm Retaliation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a stern warning to NATO and the EU, asserting that any aggression would be met with a strong response. He criticized accusations against Russia about planned attacks, which President Putin has repeatedly refuted during the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:56 IST
Lavrov Warns NATO and EU of Firm Retaliation
Sergei Lavrov

In a bold statement at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed NATO and the European Union with a warning of fierce retaliation to any perceived aggression against Russia.

Lavrov condemned allegations suggesting that Russia is planning an attack on NATO and EU countries. He emphasized that such provocations have been consistently dismissed by President Vladimir Putin.

The declaration underlines rising tensions and reiterates Russia's stance against perceived adversarial actions, showcasing the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025