In a bold statement at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed NATO and the European Union with a warning of fierce retaliation to any perceived aggression against Russia.

Lavrov condemned allegations suggesting that Russia is planning an attack on NATO and EU countries. He emphasized that such provocations have been consistently dismissed by President Vladimir Putin.

The declaration underlines rising tensions and reiterates Russia's stance against perceived adversarial actions, showcasing the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play.

