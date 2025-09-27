Alleged Hashim Gang Member Arrested in Amritsar
Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Rubal Sardar, an alleged member of the Hashim gang, at Amritsar airport. Sardar is under investigation for the murder of Nadir Shah, linked with gang rivalries. The arrest follows a continued crackdown on the gang's activities, with Sardar's role being probed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended Rubal Sardar, allegedly associated with the notorious Hashim gang, at Amritsar airport.
The operation follows a lookout circular issued against Sardar, aimed at dismantling the gang's network. The arrest links to the investigation into the murder of gym co-owner Nadir Shah.
Preliminary investigations suggest a gang rivalry was behind the killing, with connections to jailed gangsters and revenge motives. Meanwhile, further questioning aims to uncover Sardar's role in other gang-related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Police Raid in Nuh: Chaos, Stone Pelting, and Arrests
Civil Society Challenges Police Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests
Turmoil in Ladakh: Arrest of Activist Sparks Uproar
Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct During Late-Night Traffic Stop
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Repeated House Arrests