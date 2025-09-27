Alleged Hashim Gang Member Arrested in Amritsar

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended Rubal Sardar, allegedly associated with the notorious Hashim gang, at Amritsar airport.

The operation follows a lookout circular issued against Sardar, aimed at dismantling the gang's network. The arrest links to the investigation into the murder of gym co-owner Nadir Shah.

Preliminary investigations suggest a gang rivalry was behind the killing, with connections to jailed gangsters and revenge motives. Meanwhile, further questioning aims to uncover Sardar's role in other gang-related crimes.

