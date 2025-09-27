Left Menu

Political Storm Over Punjab's Disaster Relief: Accountability at Stake

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for deflecting accountability over the Rs 12,000 crore disaster fund, accusing him of politicizing the flood relief issue instead of addressing it directly with central authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:10 IST
In the ongoing confrontation over the Rs 12,000 crore disaster relief fund, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Bittu accused Mann of evading responsibility by blaming the Centre and misleading the public regarding attempts to secure a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Bittu highlighted that when Punjab faced devastating floods, the Union Home Minister quickly formed special teams to evaluate the damages, whose reports are now under review. He questioned Mann's reluctance to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah, speculating it might be due to concerns over fund accountability.

Amid these charges, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session condemned the central government's alleged inaction and refusal to grant Mann an audience, framing it as an affront to the state's people and a hindrance to effective disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

