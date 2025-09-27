Uttar Pradesh Battles Wolf Menace with Swift Government Action

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is taking decisive action to combat a series of wolf attacks that have terrorized Bahraich district, leaving four children dead and 16 others injured.

Prompt measures include deploying six special forest teams to capture the wolves and rolling out immediate financial aid to affected families, with Rs 50,000 relief for the injured and Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased.

In response to the crisis, the state has intensified policing and installed over 2,000 combined types of street lights for better night visibility, while advocating for increased vigilance and safety measures across the region.