Uttar Pradesh Battles Wolf Menace with Swift Government Action

Uttar Pradesh is facing a wolf attack crisis in Bahraich district, sparking public panic as multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate capture or elimination of the wolves and implemented strict safety measures, including compensation and relief for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is taking decisive action to combat a series of wolf attacks that have terrorized Bahraich district, leaving four children dead and 16 others injured.

Prompt measures include deploying six special forest teams to capture the wolves and rolling out immediate financial aid to affected families, with Rs 50,000 relief for the injured and Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased.

In response to the crisis, the state has intensified policing and installed over 2,000 combined types of street lights for better night visibility, while advocating for increased vigilance and safety measures across the region.

