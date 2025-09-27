Drive to Save Lives: Helmet Safety Rally in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has called on residents to consistently wear helmets, emphasizing that neglecting such safety measures can have severe repercussions for families. Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, he highlighted road accidents as India's foremost unnatural death cause, mainly due to carelessness, quick driving, and disregarding protective gear like helmets and seat belts.

At the core of Yadav's message was an advocacy for personal safety through helmet usage, which he underscored during a colossal helmet distribution event in Bhopal. The event, part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada', saw the distribution of 2,100 helmets to young riders and the flagging off of a two-wheeler rally, reinforcing the life-saving potential of helmets.

Yadav further emphasized the state's broader road safety strategy, which includes Road Safety Awareness Week and initiatives like 'Rahveer Yojana' that incentivize citizens to assist accident victims. The approach aims to instill responsibility among youths and reduce accidents through enhanced traffic monitoring and adherence to rules.