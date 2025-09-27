Safety Concerns Lead to Exclusion of Israel-Premier Tech from Giro dell'Emilia
The Israel-Premier Tech team has been excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia due to public safety concerns amidst recent protests. Organizers fear potential disruptions similar to those during the Vuelta a Espana. Despite these issues, the team continues participating in cycling events and is contemplating a rebranding next year.
Israel-Premier Tech has been barred from participating in the Giro dell'Emilia after organizers expressed concerns over public safety. This decision follows disruptions caused by pro-Palestinian protests at the Vuelta a Espana, where Israel-Premier Tech was a focal point.
The race concludes in Bologna on October 4, and organizers feared protests could target the finish line. Recent clashes in Milan during a nationwide strike against the killings in Gaza intensified these concerns, leading organizers to prioritize safety by excluding the team.
Despite the exclusion, the cycling governing body, UCI, affirms its commitment to including Israeli athletes in competitions. Concurrently, Israel-Premier Tech, facing sponsor pressure, is considering a name change for the upcoming season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
