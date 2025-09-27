Left Menu

Mumbai's Mega Drug Bust: ANC's Crackdown on Narcotic Circles

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell cracked down on drug operations across the city, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 2.04 crore. The haul included heroin, mephedrone, cannabis, and prescription drugs, leading to 11 arrests. Operations targeted several localities, intensifying the fight against drug peddling in the metropolis.

27-09-2025
  Country:
  India

In a significant crackdown on narcotic operations, Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has seized drugs worth Rs 2.04 crore. Officials confirmed the arrest of 11 individuals involved in drug peddling. This extensive operation spanned across numerous localities of the city, aiming to curb the escalating narcotic menace.

According to police reports, the haul consisted of 346 grams of heroin, 198 grams of mephedrone, over 6 kg of ganja, along with 3,460 tablets of alprazolam, tramadol, and nitrazepam. These substances, though some recognized as medical drugs, are often misused, contributing to a larger illicit drug trade.

The raids were conducted in areas like Dharavi, Bandra, and Byculla, covering a wide network of drug circulations within the city. As the investigation continues, Mumbai police are resolute in their fight against drug trafficking, focusing on dismantling such networks threatening public health and safety.

