Empowering Grassroots Governance: People's Plan Campaign Launch

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has announced the launch of the People's Plan Campaign across all states and Union territories, starting October 2. This initiative aims to prepare Panchayat Development Plans for the financial year 2026-27.

Since its inception in 2018, the People's Plan Campaign has facilitated panchayats in creating evidence-based, convergent, and inclusive plans through special gram sabha meetings. Encouraged by positive responses from states and Panchayati Raj Institutions, the ministry highlights over 18.13 lakh uploaded plans since 2019-20 on the eGramSwaraj Portal.

The ministry is actively engaging with state departments and stakeholders to ensure a coordinated campaign. Virtual interactions and detailed preparations are underway, with the ministry urging states to gear up for the campaign's roll-out and ensure active participation from various ministry departments and grassroots facilitators.

