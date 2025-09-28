Left Menu

India's Unwavering Stance Against Terrorism: A UN Address

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the nation's resolve against terrorism, highlighting challenges from neighboring Pakistan. Addressing the UN General Assembly, he condemned nations sponsoring terror, underscoring global cooperation against terrorism and stressing India's commitment to defend its citizens and interests worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm address to the UN General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring challenge of terrorism faced by the nation, particularly from its neighbor, Pakistan, which he termed as the 'epicentre of global terrorism'.

Jaishankar called for global condemnation and action against states sponsoring terrorism, citing recent cross-border attacks, and emphasized India's proactive defense strategy, including Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructures.

He outlined India's guiding principles of self-reliance, self-defense, and self-confidence, and advocated for international collaboration to dismantle the terrorism ecosystem, stating that the financing and glorification of terror should be globally condemned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

