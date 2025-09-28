India's Unwavering Stance Against Terrorism: A UN Address

In a firm address to the UN General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring challenge of terrorism faced by the nation, particularly from its neighbor, Pakistan, which he termed as the 'epicentre of global terrorism'.

Jaishankar called for global condemnation and action against states sponsoring terrorism, citing recent cross-border attacks, and emphasized India's proactive defense strategy, including Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructures.

He outlined India's guiding principles of self-reliance, self-defense, and self-confidence, and advocated for international collaboration to dismantle the terrorism ecosystem, stating that the financing and glorification of terror should be globally condemned.

(With inputs from agencies.)