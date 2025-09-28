North Korea's Diplomacy in Motion: Choe Son Hui Heads to China

On Saturday, North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, embarked on a diplomatic trip from Pyongyang to China, according to an announcement made by the official KCNA on Sunday.

This visit, lasting from September 27 to September 30, comes at the direct invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a collaboration that both nations disclosed last week.

The trip highlights the continuous efforts to foster and reinforce diplomatic relations between China and North Korea, reflecting an ongoing commitment to collaboration between the two countries.