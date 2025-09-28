Left Menu

South Korea-U.S. Foreign Exchange Agreement Nears Announcement

South Korea and the United States are set to announce a new foreign exchange agreement, as stated by South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol. This deal is separate from ongoing currency swap discussions amid bilateral tariff negotiations. Concerns about a potential economic crisis are being voiced by South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-09-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 06:25 IST
South Korea-U.S. Foreign Exchange Agreement Nears Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States are on the verge of unveiling a new foreign exchange agreement, as confirmed by South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol during a press briefing at Incheon International Airport.

According to Yonhap news agency, this forthcoming deal is distinct from the ongoing currency swap discussions tied to bilateral negotiations over President Donald Trump's tariffs on South Korean goods. Despite these discussions, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized the need for a foreign exchange swap to honor the nation's $350 billion investment promises to its ally.

As the dialogue continues, South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac reiterated the country's inability to pay the $350 billion upfront, countering suggestions made by President Trump. Minister Koo has refrained from commenting on unrelated reports about potential investment increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.

Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.

 India
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Final Showdown Against All Blacks

Wallabies Gear Up for Final Showdown Against All Blacks

 Australia
3
Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Connection with Sexual Harassment Allegations

 India
4
Keegan Bradley Faces Legacy-Defining Ryder Cup Challenge

Keegan Bradley Faces Legacy-Defining Ryder Cup Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025