Punjab Farmers Demand Direct Compensation Amid Loss of Faith in AAP Government

The Union Minister of State, B L Verma, claimed that farmers in Punjab have lost faith in the AAP government and are demanding direct compensation for the recent flood damages.

Visits by Verma to the flood-affected Gurdaspur district coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 1,600 crore relief package, on top of an existing Rs 12,000 crore for the state.

As tensions rise, the Punjab government accuses the Centre of failing to release any funds, calling Modi's relief package insufficient against the state's actual demands of over Rs 20,000 crore for flood recovery.

