Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

In response to troubling allegations of cheating and paper leaks during the 2025 graduate-level competitive exams, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a high-profile inquiry.

A single-member commission led by retired Justice UC Dhyani will spearhead the investigation, unveiling the decision in the public's interest as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office.

This detailed probe, supported by a Special Investigation Team report, aims to restore integrity, with comprehensive findings anticipated promptly by the state government.