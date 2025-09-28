Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

The Uttarakhand government has appointed retired Justice UC Dhyani to lead an inquiry into allegations of a paper leak and cheating during the 2025 graduate-level competitive exams. A judicial inquiry was ordered due to the severity of the claims. The Commission has wide authority and expects a swift report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 08:58 IST
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In response to troubling allegations of cheating and paper leaks during the 2025 graduate-level competitive exams, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a high-profile inquiry.

A single-member commission led by retired Justice UC Dhyani will spearhead the investigation, unveiling the decision in the public's interest as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office.

This detailed probe, supported by a Special Investigation Team report, aims to restore integrity, with comprehensive findings anticipated promptly by the state government.

TRENDING

1
Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

 India
3
BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

 India
4
India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025