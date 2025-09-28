Family Betrayal: Relative Arrested in Disturbing Kidnapping and Assault Case
A man and an accomplice have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of his 14-year-old relative in Asega village. Police intercepted the suspect after he fired at them, resulting in a gunshot wound. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.
In a shocking turn of events, a man, along with an accomplice, has been apprehended for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a minor relative in Asega village, the police reported on Sunday.
The accused reportedly sustained a gunshot injury during an altercation with law enforcement after opening fire on them, leading to his subsequent capture. The incident unfolded when the victim, returning from a neighbor's birthday event, was accosted and taken away by Raja Kumar Paswan and an unidentified accomplice.
The arrest followed a rapid response after the girl's mother filed a formal complaint, prompting police action. Authorities are continuing the investigation, having recovered a country-made pistol at the site of the arrest.
