Family Betrayal: Relative Arrested in Disturbing Kidnapping and Assault Case

A man and an accomplice have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of his 14-year-old relative in Asega village. Police intercepted the suspect after he fired at them, resulting in a gunshot wound. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 28-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 09:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a man, along with an accomplice, has been apprehended for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a minor relative in Asega village, the police reported on Sunday.

The accused reportedly sustained a gunshot injury during an altercation with law enforcement after opening fire on them, leading to his subsequent capture. The incident unfolded when the victim, returning from a neighbor's birthday event, was accosted and taken away by Raja Kumar Paswan and an unidentified accomplice.

The arrest followed a rapid response after the girl's mother filed a formal complaint, prompting police action. Authorities are continuing the investigation, having recovered a country-made pistol at the site of the arrest.

