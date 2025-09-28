Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Gurukul School: Toddler's Fatal Encounter

A 16-month-old girl in Anantapur district died after falling into a vessel of boiled milk at a Gurukul school. The incident occurred while she was chasing a cat. Despite treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. Her mother rushed to rescue her. Police registered a case under section 194 BNS.

A tragic accident occurred at a Gurukul school in Korrapadu village, Anantapur district, resulting in the death of a 16-month-old girl. The toddler fell into a vessel of boiled milk while chasing a cat in the school kitchen, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident happened on September 20, and despite receiving immediate treatment at the local Government General Hospital, the child succumbed to severe burn injuries on September 23. She was later moved to a private hospital in Kurnool, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

The child's mother, Challa Krishnaveni, employed as a security guard at the school, discovered the accident while preparing coffee. Acting quickly, she attempted to cool the burns with water and took her daughter to the hospital. Authorities have registered a case under section 194 BNS.

