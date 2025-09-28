Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Drone and Missile Assault

Kyiv faced intense drone and missile strikes in a significant Russian assault on Sunday, marking one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the war began. At least six people were reported injured. Residents sought shelter, and Poland closed airspace near its two southeastern cities in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:19 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Drone and Missile Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Kyiv experienced a substantial drone and missile barrage early Sunday morning. Independent monitors described the attack as one of the most severe since the onset of the full-scale war, targeting Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region.

Throughout the night, Kyiv's skyline was illuminated by anti-aircraft fire aimed at intercepting the incoming drones. The assault persisted into the early hours, with the military reporting at least six injuries as of 4:40 a.m. GMT.

Fearing for their safety, residents sought refuge in the city's underground metro stations. Meanwhile, a nationwide air raid alert was issued, and neighboring Poland responded by closing airspace near two southeast cities and deploying fighter jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
2
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
3
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India
4
Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

Lightning Havoc in Palghar: Families Injured and Homes Damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025