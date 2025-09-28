Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Drone and Missile Assault

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Kyiv experienced a substantial drone and missile barrage early Sunday morning. Independent monitors described the attack as one of the most severe since the onset of the full-scale war, targeting Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region.

Throughout the night, Kyiv's skyline was illuminated by anti-aircraft fire aimed at intercepting the incoming drones. The assault persisted into the early hours, with the military reporting at least six injuries as of 4:40 a.m. GMT.

Fearing for their safety, residents sought refuge in the city's underground metro stations. Meanwhile, a nationwide air raid alert was issued, and neighboring Poland responded by closing airspace near two southeast cities and deploying fighter jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)