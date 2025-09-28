Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Drone and Missile Assault
Kyiv faced intense drone and missile strikes in a significant Russian assault on Sunday, marking one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the war began. At least six people were reported injured. Residents sought shelter, and Poland closed airspace near its two southeastern cities in response.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Kyiv experienced a substantial drone and missile barrage early Sunday morning. Independent monitors described the attack as one of the most severe since the onset of the full-scale war, targeting Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region.
Throughout the night, Kyiv's skyline was illuminated by anti-aircraft fire aimed at intercepting the incoming drones. The assault persisted into the early hours, with the military reporting at least six injuries as of 4:40 a.m. GMT.
Fearing for their safety, residents sought refuge in the city's underground metro stations. Meanwhile, a nationwide air raid alert was issued, and neighboring Poland responded by closing airspace near two southeast cities and deploying fighter jets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
