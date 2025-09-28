Dacoits Killed in Assam Police Encounter
In Assam's Goalpara district, four dacoits were shot dead by police in a Sunday encounter after a kidnapping tip-off led to a confrontation. The police recovered weapons and communication devices from their vehicle. The incident highlights ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in the region.
Four dacoits met their end in an encounter with police forces in Assam's Goalpara district during the early hours of Sunday. Senior police officer Navaneet Mahanta disclosed that the criminals were involved in a foiled kidnapping attempt.
Alerted by intelligence about the potential crime, law enforcement set up a checkpoint in the Ghiladubi area, where the confrontation unfolded. The dacoits, traveling in a car, initiated gunfire upon facing the police who responded with retaliatory shots.
The wounded criminals were rushed to a nearby hospital; however, all four were declared dead. The police confiscated four pistols, five mobile phones, and communication equipment from their vehicle, underscoring the criminal intent.
