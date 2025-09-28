Tragic Misunderstanding: Fatal Brawl in Maniyar

A tragic misunderstanding in the Maniyar area led to the death of 40-year-old Moharram Hasmi on Saturday evening, escalating from a dispute with neighbors. The police, including Superintendent Omveer Singh, confirmed that four arrests have been made, including one woman.

According to initial investigations, the conflict arose from a miscommunication. Hasmi, reportedly intoxicated, used abusive language towards his mother. Neighbors mistakenly thought the abuse was directed at them, resulting in a physical confrontation that ultimately proved fatal for Hasmi.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and died at the Community Health Centre. A complaint by Hasmi's brother led to a case filed against four individuals for culpable homicide. Further investigations continue as Hasmi's body undergoes post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)