Tragic Misunderstanding: Fatal Brawl in Maniyar

A fatal misunderstanding led to the death of Moharram Hasmi in the Maniyar police station area. During an argument, neighbors mistakenly believed Hasmi was insulting them. Following the altercation, Hasmi succumbed to his injuries. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A tragic misunderstanding in the Maniyar area led to the death of 40-year-old Moharram Hasmi on Saturday evening, escalating from a dispute with neighbors. The police, including Superintendent Omveer Singh, confirmed that four arrests have been made, including one woman.

According to initial investigations, the conflict arose from a miscommunication. Hasmi, reportedly intoxicated, used abusive language towards his mother. Neighbors mistakenly thought the abuse was directed at them, resulting in a physical confrontation that ultimately proved fatal for Hasmi.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and died at the Community Health Centre. A complaint by Hasmi's brother led to a case filed against four individuals for culpable homicide. Further investigations continue as Hasmi's body undergoes post-mortem examination.

