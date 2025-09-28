Devastating Attack: Russia's Massive Bombardment of Kyiv

In a significant escalation, Kyiv endured an intense drone and missile assault early Sunday, described by independent monitors as one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's capital since the onset of the conflict. The assault resulted in at least three fatalities, including a young girl, and left around ten others injured, according to Kyiv's military chief, Tymur Tkachenko.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the extensive offensive, which involved hundreds of missiles and drones, as evidence of Russia's continued aggression. He reiterated calls for increasing sanctions on Russia, emphasizing the necessity of exerting pressure on President Putin's regime.

The attack reverberated beyond Kyiv, with additional casualties and destruction reported in Zaporizhzhia. As explosions and anti-aircraft fire resounded through the city, some residents sought refuge in metro stations. The international implications were underscored as Poland closed airspace near its southeastern border in response.

