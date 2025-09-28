Left Menu

Devastating Attack: Russia's Massive Bombardment of Kyiv

Kyiv faced severe drone and missile attacks early Sunday, marking one of the largest assaults since the conflict began. Ukrainian officials reported casualties and fires, highlighting the urgent call for sanctions against Russia. The assault affected several regions, sparking reactions from neighboring Poland and residents seeking shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:50 IST
Devastating Attack: Russia's Massive Bombardment of Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Kyiv endured an intense drone and missile assault early Sunday, described by independent monitors as one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's capital since the onset of the conflict. The assault resulted in at least three fatalities, including a young girl, and left around ten others injured, according to Kyiv's military chief, Tymur Tkachenko.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the extensive offensive, which involved hundreds of missiles and drones, as evidence of Russia's continued aggression. He reiterated calls for increasing sanctions on Russia, emphasizing the necessity of exerting pressure on President Putin's regime.

The attack reverberated beyond Kyiv, with additional casualties and destruction reported in Zaporizhzhia. As explosions and anti-aircraft fire resounded through the city, some residents sought refuge in metro stations. The international implications were underscored as Poland closed airspace near its southeastern border in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

 Global
3
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
4
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025