Karnataka's Flood Crisis: Siddaramaiah's Directives for Immediate Action
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to take urgent measures in response to severe flooding in Karnataka's north districts. Instructions emphasize quick action, accountability, and inter-department coordination for rescue efforts. Relief centers are set up for village residents as water levels continue to rise due to reservoir overflows.
- Country:
- India
In response to worsening floods along the Krishna and Bhima rivers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued urgent directives to top officials. Heavy rainfall combined with substantial water releases from Maharashtra's Ujani and Neera reservoirs has put several districts, including Kalaburagi, at risk.
The Chief Minister instructed Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and district officials to implement immediate rescue and relief efforts. Emphasizing the need for personal oversight, he mandated that Deputy Commissioners and Panchayat CEOs personally visit affected areas.
Siddaramaiah called for accountability at the state secretariat level and stressed inter-departmental coordination for a unified response. Relief centers have been established, and vulnerable families are being moved to safety. Officials warn of potential escalation as water levels continue to rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Leads Relief Efforts as Maharashtra Faces Heavy Rainfall
Punjab Finance Minister Accuses Congress of Politicizing Flood Relief Efforts
Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts
CGC University Leads Relief Efforts in Flood-Ravaged Punjab
Flood Devastation in Dharashiv Sparks Urgent Relief Efforts