Karnataka's Flood Crisis: Siddaramaiah's Directives for Immediate Action

In response to worsening floods along the Krishna and Bhima rivers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued urgent directives to top officials. Heavy rainfall combined with substantial water releases from Maharashtra's Ujani and Neera reservoirs has put several districts, including Kalaburagi, at risk.

The Chief Minister instructed Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and district officials to implement immediate rescue and relief efforts. Emphasizing the need for personal oversight, he mandated that Deputy Commissioners and Panchayat CEOs personally visit affected areas.

Siddaramaiah called for accountability at the state secretariat level and stressed inter-departmental coordination for a unified response. Relief centers have been established, and vulnerable families are being moved to safety. Officials warn of potential escalation as water levels continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)