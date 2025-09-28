Blast at Licensed Firecracker Factory Rocks Dhampur

An explosion and subsequent fire erupted at a licensed firecracker factory in Dhampur on Sunday, resulting in injuries to three workers. The blaze was swiftly brought under control by local authorities, and the injured individuals are reportedly out of danger.

According to Dhampur CO Abhay Kumar Pandey, the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. in the Sikri Khurd forest area, under the Nahtaur police station jurisdiction. The factory, owned by Bhudev Singh, experienced a loud blast when a worker allegedly dropped gunpowder materials.

Police have confirmed that the factory holds a valid operational license until September 5, 2029. The injured workers, Ashish, Balesh, and Arun, are currently in stable condition after prompt medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)