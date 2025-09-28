Left Menu

Federal Funding Fiasco: The Hidden Struggle Over Congress-Approved Billions

As a potential U.S. government shutdown looms, an advocacy group warns that $8 billion in healthcare and education funding approved by Congress is at risk of going unused. The analysis highlights the Trump administration's attempt to remodel the government by withholding funds, stirring distrust among lawmakers.

Updated: 28-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:33 IST
In the shadow of an impending U.S. government shutdown, watchdog group Protect Democracy has flagged $8 billion in congressional health and education allocations that could remain untapped. The stagnation is seen as a strategic move by the Trump administration to undermine congressional budgetary authority, intensifying tensions in legislative corridors.

Lawmakers from both sides are raising alarms, with figures like Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins and Senator Cory Booker advocating for the preservation of global State Department programs. Approved funds, especially for combating substance abuse and supporting education for underprivileged communities, face delays that could nullify congressional efforts.

Amidst ongoing negotiations, Democrats, although eager for health sector reforms, are also pushing to secure budgetary protections against executive overreach. The Trump administration's actions, cloaked under budget remakes, have forced Congress to recalibrate its response as political contention over funding strategies reaches a critical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

