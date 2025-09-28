Drone Assault on Ukraine: A City Under Siege

In a devastating attack on Ukraine, Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Kyiv and multiple regions, resulting in at least four fatalities and numerous injuries. The city faced one of its most significant offensives since the war began, severely impacting civilians and infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down a significant number of drones and missiles aimed at the capital. Despite these efforts, several critical facilities, including a cardiology clinic and residential areas, sustained damage. President Zelenskiy made urgent appeals for decisive international action against Russian aggression.

The assault underscored the strains on Ukraine's air defenses, prompting urgent calls for increased military support. Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of cutting off Russia's energy funds and urged global leaders to impose stricter sanctions. As the nation grapples with ongoing threats, the need for robust international assistance grows increasingly pressing.