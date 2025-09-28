Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:00 IST
The Kremlin has dismissed threats by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggesting that Russian power centers such as the Kremlin could be potential targets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed these comments in a recent statement, claiming that Ukraine's position in the ongoing conflict is weakening.

Peskov commented on state television, asserting that Zelenskiy's remarks were intended to project bravery to European allies. He highlighted that contrary to Ukraine's claims, the situation at the military front is deteriorating for Kyiv, with Russia holding significant portions of Ukrainian territory.

In the past year, Russia has advanced its control over Ukrainian land, further complicating Ukraine's position in negotiations. Earlier this year, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with drones, although President Putin was not present during the alleged incident.

