The Fall of a False Prophet: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Reckoning

On Sunday, Chaitanyananda Saraswati was presented before a Delhi court, with police requesting five days of custody for the self-styled godman, who is accused of sexually harassing 17 female students. The 62-year-old was apprehended in Agra and appeared before Duty Magistrate Ravi in the afternoon.

Officials report that Saraswati, once held a prominent role at a management institute in southwest Delhi, engaged in misconduct by sending inappropriate texts and coercing students into late-night visits. His arrest uncovers a complex network of deceit, including frozen assets totaling Rs 8 crore across various accounts.

Investigations reveal that Saraswati withdrew Rs 50 lakh post-FIR and possessed fake visiting cards citing ties to global entities like the UN and BRICS. The case highlights significant breaches of trust and manipulation under false spiritual guises.