Left Menu

The Fall of a False Prophet: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Reckoning

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, faces allegations of sexual harassment against 17 women students. Arrested in Agra, police are seeking custody as they investigate his financial dealings. Saraswati allegedly used multiple identities, operated numerous bank accounts, and submitted false documents, with ties to international organizations falsely claimed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:01 IST
The Fall of a False Prophet: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Reckoning
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Chaitanyananda Saraswati was presented before a Delhi court, with police requesting five days of custody for the self-styled godman, who is accused of sexually harassing 17 female students. The 62-year-old was apprehended in Agra and appeared before Duty Magistrate Ravi in the afternoon.

Officials report that Saraswati, once held a prominent role at a management institute in southwest Delhi, engaged in misconduct by sending inappropriate texts and coercing students into late-night visits. His arrest uncovers a complex network of deceit, including frozen assets totaling Rs 8 crore across various accounts.

Investigations reveal that Saraswati withdrew Rs 50 lakh post-FIR and possessed fake visiting cards citing ties to global entities like the UN and BRICS. The case highlights significant breaches of trust and manipulation under false spiritual guises.

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025