The Fall of a False Prophet: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Reckoning
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, faces allegations of sexual harassment against 17 women students. Arrested in Agra, police are seeking custody as they investigate his financial dealings. Saraswati allegedly used multiple identities, operated numerous bank accounts, and submitted false documents, with ties to international organizations falsely claimed.
On Sunday, Chaitanyananda Saraswati was presented before a Delhi court, with police requesting five days of custody for the self-styled godman, who is accused of sexually harassing 17 female students. The 62-year-old was apprehended in Agra and appeared before Duty Magistrate Ravi in the afternoon.
Officials report that Saraswati, once held a prominent role at a management institute in southwest Delhi, engaged in misconduct by sending inappropriate texts and coercing students into late-night visits. His arrest uncovers a complex network of deceit, including frozen assets totaling Rs 8 crore across various accounts.
Investigations reveal that Saraswati withdrew Rs 50 lakh post-FIR and possessed fake visiting cards citing ties to global entities like the UN and BRICS. The case highlights significant breaches of trust and manipulation under false spiritual guises.
Police seek 5-day custody of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute.
Court reserves order till 4.45 PM on police plea seeking 5-day custody of Chaitanyananda Saraswati.
