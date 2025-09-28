Left Menu

Financial Web Unravels: Shyamkanu Mahanta in Spotlight

The Assam Police has launched an investigation into event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, tied to singer Zubeen Garg's death. Mahanta is accused of financial crimes, with evidence including multiple PAN cards and fraudulent documents. The Criminal Investigation Department is probing serious allegations under money laundering laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:09 IST
In a significant development, the Assam Police has initiated a separate investigation against Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is already in the spotlight over the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The inquiry centers around alleged financial misconduct involving money laundering and organized crimes, as revealed by official documents.

Searches conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Mahanta's residence uncovered incriminating items, including multiple PAN cards linked to different firms, a plethora of forged stamp seals, and documents related to benami properties. The possession of these items suggests a well-orchestrated plan for financial malfeasance, officials state.

The burgeoning inquiry has already led to a case filed under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia. Authorities aim to freeze Mahanta's assets and continue probing the financial irregularities, which stretch across jurisdictions and potentially affect numerous stakeholders including government departments and financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

