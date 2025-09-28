Left Menu

Godman's Downfall: From Deception to Detention

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in Delhi, was captured in Agra by Delhi Police on Sunday. The 62-year-old was found in a hotel and brought before the court for custody.

The authorities recovered an iPad and three phones from him, including one with access to CCTV footage of the institution where he allegedly monitored the movements of students. According to investigators, Saraswati and his associates falsely projected connections to the Prime Minister's Office to gain influence.

Chaitanyananda evaded arrest by moving through various towns, including Vrindavan, Mathura, and Agra, and staying in budget hotels. Police discovered fake visiting cards claiming his association with international organizations. His financial dealings showed significant irregularities, with frozen assets worth Rs 8 crore and withdrawals of Rs 50 lakh post-FIR registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

