Campaign Controversy: Peace Urged Amid Uttar Pradesh Unrest
The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz condemns the violence in Bareilly over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, urging community youth to maintain peace. Police actions continue in response to inflammatory incidents, as authorities call for calm and a balanced approach to restoring order in Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has denounced the unrest in Bareilly in response to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, appealing to the community's youth to maintain peace and avoid unrest.
After meetings with local authorities, the organization clarified that ongoing FIRs were unrelated to the campaign, yet certain clerics and politicians have allegedly inflamed tensions for political gains.
Following further violence and arrests, including the apprehension of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, security forces have been deployed, and social media closely monitored. Authorities demand a balanced law enforcement approach to stabilize the affected regions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony
Mediation: Bridging Divides to Foster Harmony
New Dawn: Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Hub of Harmony and Heritage
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly
Celebrating the Holistic Harmony: 10th International Ayurveda Day in Johannesburg