Campaign Controversy: Peace Urged Amid Uttar Pradesh Unrest

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has denounced the unrest in Bareilly in response to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, appealing to the community's youth to maintain peace and avoid unrest.

After meetings with local authorities, the organization clarified that ongoing FIRs were unrelated to the campaign, yet certain clerics and politicians have allegedly inflamed tensions for political gains.

Following further violence and arrests, including the apprehension of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, security forces have been deployed, and social media closely monitored. Authorities demand a balanced law enforcement approach to stabilize the affected regions.