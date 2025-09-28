Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

In a significant operation against illegal alcohol trade, Jharkhand police have seized liquor valued at over Rs 15 lakh and detained five individuals involved in smuggling activities, a senior officer confirmed on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, law enforcement conducted a raid under Hussainabad police jurisdiction, uncovering 314 bottles of illicit Haryana-made alcohol. The operation followed reports that alcohol was being transported in two vehicles, leading to the subsequent arrest of five suspects, according to Hussainabad Police Station House Officer Sonu Kumar Chaudhary.

The suspects reportedly confessed during questioning to sourcing liquor from Haryana's Faridabad for six months, intended for delivery to Bidchu Singh, also known as Ajay Kumar, in Patna, Bihar, where the sale of alcohol is banned. The police confiscated two vehicles, seven mobile phones, and other items. All accused have been charged and are now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)