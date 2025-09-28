Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized over Rs 15 lakh worth of illegal liquor and arrested five suspects in connection with smuggling activities. The liquor, sourced from Haryana, was slated for delivery in Bihar where alcohol is banned. Two vehicles and mobile phones were confiscated during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:04 IST
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against illegal alcohol trade, Jharkhand police have seized liquor valued at over Rs 15 lakh and detained five individuals involved in smuggling activities, a senior officer confirmed on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, law enforcement conducted a raid under Hussainabad police jurisdiction, uncovering 314 bottles of illicit Haryana-made alcohol. The operation followed reports that alcohol was being transported in two vehicles, leading to the subsequent arrest of five suspects, according to Hussainabad Police Station House Officer Sonu Kumar Chaudhary.

The suspects reportedly confessed during questioning to sourcing liquor from Haryana's Faridabad for six months, intended for delivery to Bidchu Singh, also known as Ajay Kumar, in Patna, Bihar, where the sale of alcohol is banned. The police confiscated two vehicles, seven mobile phones, and other items. All accused have been charged and are now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
2
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India
3
Trump's Bold Middle East Ambition: A New Era of Greatness?

Trump's Bold Middle East Ambition: A New Era of Greatness?

 Global
4
GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025