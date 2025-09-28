Left Menu

Drone Sightings Stir Panic in Uttar Pradesh: Police Assure Residents

Reports of drones flying over areas in Uttar Pradesh have caused fear among residents. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik assured the public there is no indication of theft. A drone found in Pachpatiya led to an investigation. Rumors connecting drones to theft activities remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents across several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been gripped with fear following reports of drones flying over their areas in recent days. The local police quickly stepped in to reassure the community that such drone activity should not be seen as a sign of impending theft or surveillance.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, a drone was recovered from a field in Pachpatiya village, triggering a police investigation against unidentified individuals. Despite the anxiety, the police have found no solid evidence linking drones to any criminal activities.

Addressing the local community, Officer Manglik urged residents to contact the police if they spot suspicious drone activity, warning that stern action would be taken against those inciting fear. Despite rampant rumors, most police inquiries have revealed no malevolent intentions behind the drone sightings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

