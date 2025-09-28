Drone Sightings Stir Panic in Uttar Pradesh: Police Assure Residents

Residents across several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been gripped with fear following reports of drones flying over their areas in recent days. The local police quickly stepped in to reassure the community that such drone activity should not be seen as a sign of impending theft or surveillance.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, a drone was recovered from a field in Pachpatiya village, triggering a police investigation against unidentified individuals. Despite the anxiety, the police have found no solid evidence linking drones to any criminal activities.

Addressing the local community, Officer Manglik urged residents to contact the police if they spot suspicious drone activity, warning that stern action would be taken against those inciting fear. Despite rampant rumors, most police inquiries have revealed no malevolent intentions behind the drone sightings.

