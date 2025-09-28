Bareilly Unrest: Security Tightens as Cleric Arrest Sparks Tension
Bareilly saw intensified security measures following the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan amidst unrest during an 'I Love Muhammad' protest. The police have arrested 39 individuals in connection with the disturbance. High alert has been declared in neighboring districts, while internet services were suspended to maintain order.
Bareilly witnessed heightened security measures on Sunday after the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, among 39 others, due to violence linked to an 'I Love Muhammad' protest. The large crowd clashed with law enforcement outside a mosque, protesting over the cancellation of a demonstration by Raza, the Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder.
Authorities have registered ten cases involving 180 named individuals and 2,500 unidentified participants for alleged incitement, vandalism, and religious infringement across multiple police stations. Overnight raids were conducted to apprehend involved parties, with sectors such as Rampur and Shahjahanpur placed on high alert, given their support for Raza.
The Bareilly administration has suspended internet services for 48 hours and fortified security, especially around sensitive areas. Law enforcement officials are working under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to stringently address faith-based violence, resulting in the arrests of 39 alleged rioters, including Raza, who now faces a 14-day judicial custody period.
