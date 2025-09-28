Left Menu

Delhi Court Sends Chaitanyananda Saraswati to Police Custody Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Delhi court has remanded Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, to five days' police custody amid allegations of sexual harassment against 17 women. The court heard arguments from both prosecution and defense regarding Saraswati's alleged involvement in monitoring the victims and the necessity of further investigation.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has placed Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman facing serious sexual harassment charges, into five days of police custody, as revealed by court orders on Sunday. Duty Magistrate Ravi announced the decision after considerable debate over the necessity for custodial interrogation.

Saraswati, aged 62, is accused of harassing up to 17 women students, with emerging evidence pointing towards coercive tactics. Found in Agra earlier on Sunday, his brief court appearance triggered heated arguments between prosecution and defense.

The prosecution claims Saraswati installed secret cameras and issued threats to silence the victims, while the defense argues that the accused has already cooperated by providing statements and devices. Meanwhile, authorities have frozen accounts worth Rs 8 crore, allegedly linked to Saraswati's illicit financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

