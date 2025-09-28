Swift Police Action Foils Robbery: 8 Arrested in Bengaluru Heist
Police in Bengaluru arrested eight robbers and recovered Rs 1.01 crore stolen from an areca nut trader in a swift crackdown. The incident involved impersonation of police and a subsequent high-pressure pursuit. The suspects were apprehended, and the victims safely rescued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru police made a series of swift arrests following a daring robbery where eight suspects allegedly stole Rs 1.01 crore from an areca nut trader. The robbery involved impersonation and intimidation tactics by the assailants.
The victims, Motaram and his wife Laxmi Devi, were approached by imposters disguised as police officers. They were harassed and assaulted as the robbers filmed and attempted to seize money bags.
The suspects were caught after a dramatic pursuit and interception. The stolen cash was recovered, and the victims were freed unharmed. Two of the suspects, Kishore and Venkataraju, had prior criminal records.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- robbery
- police
- arrest
- areca nut trader
- crime
- robbers
- swift action
- cash recovery
- heist
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Launches Helpline to Combat Organised Crime
Punjab Police Launches Anonymous Crime-Reporting Helpline
Delhi Crime Network Crackdown: Six Arrested in Arms Trafficking Bust
Crime Drama: Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened by Gangster Impersonator
Crime Spree Halted: Four Notorious Criminals Captured in Delhi