Swift Police Action Foils Robbery: 8 Arrested in Bengaluru Heist

Bengaluru police made a series of swift arrests following a daring robbery where eight suspects allegedly stole Rs 1.01 crore from an areca nut trader. The robbery involved impersonation and intimidation tactics by the assailants.

The victims, Motaram and his wife Laxmi Devi, were approached by imposters disguised as police officers. They were harassed and assaulted as the robbers filmed and attempted to seize money bags.

The suspects were caught after a dramatic pursuit and interception. The stolen cash was recovered, and the victims were freed unharmed. Two of the suspects, Kishore and Venkataraju, had prior criminal records.