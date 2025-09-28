Pavel Durov, the billionaire creator of the Telegram messaging app, has accused French intelligence of attempting to leverage his legal struggle in France to influence Moldova's elections. Durov alleges the agency, through an intermediary, sought to censor Moldovan channels perceived as politically undesirable.

The accusations come amid significant political developments in Moldova, where parliamentary elections are pivotal to the country's aspirations of European Union membership. France has denied similar claims in the past, and has not commented on the latest allegations ahead of Durov's ongoing legal investigation for alleged organized crime activities through Telegram.

Durov asserts that the request from French intelligence represents an unacceptable interference in his judicial proceedings, and possibly a wider pattern of political influence, as previously observed in Romania. The controversy underscores tensions between Durov's libertarian values and the political interests of international governments.

