Rajeev Verma Takes Charge as Delhi's New Chief Secretary

Rajeev Verma, a senior officer in the Indian Administrative Service, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Delhi. He replaces Dharmendra, who is set to retire at the end of September, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has authorized the transfer of Verma, who belongs to the AGMUT cadre and is an officer of the 1992 batch, from Chandigarh to Delhi. He is expected to begin his new role as chief secretary on October 1, 2025, or upon the date of his joining, whichever is later.

This appointment marks a significant change in the administrative landscape of Delhi, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership at the helm of the capital's governance structure.