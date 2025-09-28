King Abdullah Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
King Abdullah of Jordan expressed support for elements of U.S. President Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict. Although specific details were not disclosed, the plan reportedly aligns with prior agreements. Trump's remarks on recent progress towards a peace deal and releasing hostages further underscore diplomatic efforts.
Jordan's King Abdullah has expressed approval of several components within U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed plan to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as per the Jordanian state news agency.
Speaking publicly, King Abdullah refrained from providing specific details about the plan or its contents.
Last Friday, President Trump announced he was nearing a significant breakthrough in negotiations aimed at concluding the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages.
