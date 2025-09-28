Left Menu

King Abdullah Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

King Abdullah of Jordan expressed support for elements of U.S. President Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict. Although specific details were not disclosed, the plan reportedly aligns with prior agreements. Trump's remarks on recent progress towards a peace deal and releasing hostages further underscore diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:52 IST
King Abdullah Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordan's King Abdullah has expressed approval of several components within U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed plan to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as per the Jordanian state news agency.

Speaking publicly, King Abdullah refrained from providing specific details about the plan or its contents.

Last Friday, President Trump announced he was nearing a significant breakthrough in negotiations aimed at concluding the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

 Sri Lanka
2
Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar Clinches Second Consecutive World Title in Rwanda

 Global
3
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
4
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025