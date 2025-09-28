Nagpur Police Bust Major Human Trafficking Racket
Nagpur police successfully rescued 38 labourers, including women and minors, from a human trafficking scheme. They were misled by promises of soybean harvesting jobs and were instead being taken to a different location. The operation was aided by an NGO alert, leading to arrests for trafficking and extortion.
A significant breakthrough was achieved by Nagpur police when they rescued 38 labourers, comprising 23 women and nine minors, from a human trafficking operation, according to Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal on Sunday.
The victims were originally from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh and had been deceived with fraudulent job offers for soybean harvesting but were instead being taken to Satara.
After receiving a crucial alert from an NGO, Nagpur police collaborated with Washim Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare, resulting in the successful rescue and the registration of trafficking and extortion cases against the culprits at Sitabuldi police station.
