Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Assam Rifles personnel have seized a large consignment of poppy seeds and foreign cigarettes in Mizoram, valued at Rs 8.7 crore.

The operations, conducted over two days, resulted in the apprehension of 10 people and the interception of multiple vehicles transporting the illegal goods.

The contraband, comprising 650 bags of poppy seeds and 181 cartons of cigarettes, has been handed over to customs authorities for further investigation.