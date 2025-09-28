Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram
In Mizoram, Assam Rifles uncovered a significant smuggling operation involving poppy seeds and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 8.7 crore. The operations led to the arrest of 10 individuals and recovery of contraband. The seized items and accused were handed over to customs for further investigation.
In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Assam Rifles personnel have seized a large consignment of poppy seeds and foreign cigarettes in Mizoram, valued at Rs 8.7 crore.
The operations, conducted over two days, resulted in the apprehension of 10 people and the interception of multiple vehicles transporting the illegal goods.
The contraband, comprising 650 bags of poppy seeds and 181 cartons of cigarettes, has been handed over to customs authorities for further investigation.
